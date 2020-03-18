Advertising
'Telford Takeover' boxing off as wait goes on
The first professional boxing event to be staged in Telford in 13 years has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
BCB Promotions’s Telford Takeover was set to be held at the Oakengates Theatre – now called The Place – on April 4.
The British Boxing Board of Control have cancelled all public events under their control until the end of March – with this early April event now following suit.
English title contender Liam Davies was set to top the bill in his eighth professional fight.
His 18-year-old brother Bradley Thompson, with whom he shares the same mother, was set to follow him into the pro ranks and debut as a flyweight.
Local boxers Raja Khan, Ryan Whitehead, Nathan McFarlane, and Dean Jones were due to make up the bill.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment