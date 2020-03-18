'Telford Takeover' boxing off as wait goes on

BCB Promotions’s Telford Takeover was set to be held at the Oakengates Theatre – now called The Place – on April 4.

The British Boxing Board of Control have cancelled all public events under their control until the end of March – with this early April event now following suit.

English title contender Liam Davies was set to top the bill in his eighth professional fight.

His 18-year-old brother Bradley Thompson, with whom he shares the same mother, was set to follow him into the pro ranks and debut as a flyweight.

Local boxers Raja Khan, Ryan Whitehead, Nathan McFarlane, and Dean Jones were due to make up the bill.