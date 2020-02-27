Fighter Darren Godfrey on London show bill

Darren Godfrey has been snapped up by top bareknuckle promoters BKB and the 32 year old has been added to their show at London’s O2 Indigo on Saturday, April 4.

The show is expected to be a 3,000 sell out – and the fights will also be screened in 29 countries around the world.

He’s matched with Darren Hendry and says fight fans shouldn’t blink!

Godfrey said: “I’m pinching myself. I’ve been fighting for a long time and this is my chance to show the world what I can do.

"I have never trained so hard and I’ve got natural power. If I hit him on the right spot, I will take him out.”

Godfrey has boxed bareknuckle twice – and knocked both opponents out.

That’s led to a call-up to one of the biggest bareknuckle shows in the country.

“I showed (BKB promoters) Jim (Freeman) and Joe (Smith-Brown) the videos and they were impressed enough to give me this chance,” he said.

Godfrey explained his route to the O2 Indigo.

He said: “I started kickboxing at 12, then I got into boxing and was in and out of the gyms for years.

“This time last year I started bareknuckle boxing. I have always known I can take a punch and give one as well.

“I always thought bareknuckle boxing would suit me – and I’ve been proved right.

“I can box and scrap – and I can punch. I broke the ribs of my first two opponents.”

Godfrey accepts Hendry is a tougher opponent – and he’s the underdog.

“He’s had one fight and won it,” he said, “but I see flaws.”