Telford boxer Aroon 'Harry' Fiaz extends unbeaten run in dominant victory

By Liam Keen | Boxing | Published:

Aroon Fiaz’s return to the ring was a resounding success after he won a comfortable points decision over Jevgenijs Andrejevs.

The Telford boxer, known as ‘Harry’, dominated all four rounds against his Latvian opponent at Villa Park on Saturday, extending his unbeaten professional record to three fights.

It was his first bout since a three-year lay-off and his first since moving up to cruiserweight.

“I felt really comfortable, it didn’t feel like I had been out for three years,” he said.

“When I came out and landed my first uppercut I could see in his eyes that he didn’t take it well, I could have taken him out whenever I wanted.

“I was hitting him hard but it was about listening to my coaches and getting the rounds in.

“He didn’t want to come forward but I showed off my skills and stayed focused to avoid that lucky puncher’s chance.

“They’ll be no more rests now, it’s full steam ahead and I’m looking to fight again in a month or two.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen
