Ryan Whitehead shaping up for pro debut

The former Donnington ABC starlet appears on BCB Promotions’ Valentine’s Day Massacre at Walsall FC’s Banks’s Stadium on Friday, February 14.

Whitehead, who takes on Walsall’s Kearon Thomas, is excited ahead of his paid bow.

“I’ve been contemplating the fight for a while,” he said. “I have my diet, I’m stuck into a good routine and in the last few weeks I’ve been off work to focus on the boxing.

“I’ve been able to train two or three times a day on an almost daily basis. I’m now really getting into the flow of it all. When I work I do so for 13 hours a day.

“I’m picked up at half five in the morning and am up at 4am for a run. Training can put a bit of stress on life, but my missus is very understanding. Boxing keeps me on the straight and narrow and the other half is very supportive of that.

“We’re both coming in for the win. A lot of people will fight a journeyman on their debut. We’re not too far apart. We’re both there to get stuck in and go for it. It’s going to be a great event.

“I would never take anyone’s record lightly. Thomas has been on a Frank Warren card and I’ve watched that back. He’s been in there with some top opposition and you can’t take that for granted. Records for me don’t mean anything. He’s always been an underdog. Let’s learn on the job.

“I’ve got to adapt to the pro style. It won’t be fast paced but more about power than scoring the odd point here and there. I was a late starter to boxing, but I’ve always enjoyed it because I have been good at it.

“The sport has really changed my life around and for all the hard work I’ve put in I deserve some support. Thank you to anyone who has bought a ticket already.”