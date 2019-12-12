Joe Lockley misses out on top coaching award

Joe Lockley, director at Bright Star Boxing Academy in Shifnal, was on a shortlist of three for the Changing Lives Award in the UK Coaching Awards.

The nomination came in recognition of his gym’s impact in changing people’s lives.

But the category was won by Ben Lmapert, the UK’s only full-time deaf football coach who works for Brentford FC Community Sports Trust.

UK Coaching’s director of coaching Emma Atkins said: “It was a fantastic night and such a privilege getting to meet so many inspirational coaches.

“The range of coaching talent in the UK is astonishing and the UK Coaching Awards offers us a chance to recognise the exceptional achievements of just a fraction.

“Whether it’s at community or world class level, Great coaching is all about people – a great coach focuses on a participant’s character, their feelings and motivations to help them thrive. They create healthy and happy lives and in many cases, can even change the trajectory of someone’s life for the better.

“You cannot fail to be inspired by the finalists and winners. Congratulations to all of them – and to the work of all coaches doing great work all over the UK.”

Bright Star Boxing Academy hosts 16 different sessions every week, with around 190 members attending.

Sessions include dedicated groups for people suffering from poor mental health, and people who have been victims of sexual abuse. The academy is also assisting children who are facing potential exclusion from their school.