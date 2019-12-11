Super six for Liam Davies

Davies made it six from six in the pro ranks with a hard-fought victory over Romania’s Stefan Nicolae.

Nicolae, a 25 fight veteran, made Davies work hard for every minute of this six rounder and the 23 year-old will have learned much from his latest outing, which he won on points 59-55.

The hot prospect from Donnington, a second generation fighter as the son of ex-pro Tristan Davies, wasn’t quite at his best.

But he still boxed well enough against a strong and awkward opponent. The main event saw James Beech Jnr become a two-weight Midlands champion thanks to a tough victory over Luke Jones.

Beech just about managed to edge out the ambitious Jones 96-95 after an absorbing 10-round contest that left the fans enthralled.