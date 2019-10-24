Shropshire boxer Joe Lockley on shortlist for coaching award

Joe Lockley, director of the Bright Star Boxing Academy in Shifnal, has been shortlisted in the Changing Lives Award.

The Lilleshall-based Archery GB coach development team are in a field of three for the Transforming Coaching Award.

From a record amount of nominations, a judging panel has so far selected finalists for four of the 12 categories.

The event, which is to be held at The Tower Hotel London on 5 December 5, will celebrate the outstanding work of a diverse network of coaches who promote healthy and active lives, unlock potential and provide a platform for people to thrive.

Lockley, from Lawley, featured in a William Hill advertisement earlier this year alongside Anthony Joshua.

Joe takes on Anthony Joshua in the ring

UK Coaching’s director of coaching Emma Atkins, said: “The UK Coaching Awards give us an opportunity to formally celebrate great coaches from a diverse range of backgrounds and thank them for all of the incredible work they do.

“Over three million people regularly coach across the UK, from grassroots to elite level, helping to create and maintain happy and healthy lives, and benefit communities. Coaches have the power to enrich the skills of the people they work with.

“This year we have added the Changing Lives Award, which recognises coaches who are empowering, inspiring and connecting people from diverse communities to overcome life challenges. It is a category which illustrates the way in which coaches can transform lives.

“I would like to offer huge congratulations to all of those who have been nominated for the first four awards. The standard of nominations we received this year was extraordinary, demonstrating the strength of coaching in the UK.

“Thank you to all our coaches across the UK, and to our finalists. We are all looking forward to celebrating your achievements in December.”

Finalists for the final eight awards will be announced in November, including The Great Coaching Moment of the Year prize. This will be shortlisted by the Sports Journalists’ Association and will be open to a public vote.