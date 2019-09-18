Liam Davies is prepared for extended test

The unbeaten super bantamweight will be in action for a fifth time in just 10 months since turning pro last December. He features on BCB Promotions’ show at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday, September 28. He’s been paired with Jose Aguilar, a busy Nicaraguan based in Spain who won his homeland’s national crown early on in his pro career.

Davies, from Donnington in Telford, has sampled notable glory himself during his amateur run, where he racked up exactly 100 contests. He recorded 78 wins and represented England at youth level, becoming a 2010 Schoolboys champion in the process.

The second generation fighter is the son of ex-pro Tristan Davies and represented his father’s Donnington Boxing Club in the unpaid ranks.

His dad made 15 appearances in the pro games, between 2004 and 2009, and won the Midlands lightweight crown.

The younger Davies is trying to build a similar path and has shown power over his four wins, with his maiden TKO already recorded.

All three of his other opponents have visited the floor but saw the final bell, the latest being Edward Bjorklund three months ago.

Bjorklund looked a more imposing figure, but was decked twice and grimly clung on to see the finish, losing by a 40-34 scoreline on points.

Davies’ first pro stoppage came on the back of that, where a peach of a left hook dumped Pablo Narvaez on the canvas, a blow which led to an early finish in the second round.

Stefan Slavchev was also felled on a couple of occasions, with his opponent relieved to see the end after using his guile to get there.

He turned over by outpointing busy Georgian Khvicha Gigolashvili by 40-36 points whitewash and has been on a roll ever since.

Davies said: “I’ve been ticking over for ages really, I haven’t boxed since April and I haven’t had much of a break from training since then.

“This is a step up and a little test for me. If I get a six-rounder and five wins under my belt, I should be able to go for the Midlands title.

“The belts at bantam and super bantam are vacant, so I could see it happening before the end of the year. After this, I’ll be ready for 10 rounds.

“I don’t need to go the distance, I just need to be down for six. I’m happy to get the rounds in, but I’ll put the pressure on and see if I can get him out of there.

“It’s always the plan to win and look good doing it, he’s a bit awkward and doesn’t get stopped often so I’ll have to perform.

“This is where I leave the four-rounders behind, I’ve breezed through a couple of them thinking I could go a bit longer.

“I’ve never done six before, so it’s a bit of a voyage into the unknown, but I’ve been doing eight rounds sparring, so I’ll be as ready as I can be.”

