Boxing academy’s new headquarters a big hit

The academy, co-founded by Telford’s Woodhall just under 10 years ago, moved to a new home this week after outgrowing its current base.

It officially opened at its new site in King Street, Wellington – on part of the former New College Telford campus – on Monday.

“The club is going from strength to strength,”said Woodhall.

“We have 35 registered boxers, which is one of the biggest numbers in the Midlands.

“So we are doing well in terms of producing boxers. But it’s not about just producing boxers – it’s a community club and there’s a great community spirit within the club.

“That’s just as important as producing boxers.

“It’s for people who want to get out of the house to do a bit of training, or people who want to lose a bit of weight.”

The site, which has dozens of registered fighters on its books and has a history of taking disadvantaged local young people off the streets, is being renamed ‘The Richie Woodhall Boxing Academy’.

And Telford’s former WBC super-middleweight champion and Olympic silver medallist was on hand to help mark a new chapter for Wellington Boxing Academy on Monday night.

The Club has just moved to new premises on part of the former new College site and their new base has, with the Council’s support, been kitted out with new matting, punch bags and other equipment.

The Wellington club is the first group to be benefit from a fund the Council has set up to support projects to help young people.

The fund will support activities in four key areas - Wellington, Donnington, Madeley & Sutton Hill and Dawley. The Council is working with local groups and partners to offer young people chances to get involved with sport, build their confidence, offer alternatives to being on the street.

The aim is to help build resilience among these groups against criminal exploitation.

Councillor Raj Mehta, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Communities said: “Through this fund we and our partners are taking a proactive approach to positively engage with more young people in key areas.

“This fund will help make sports and other activities more accessible to young people and give them rewarding experiences as well as improving health and fitness and bringing communities together.”