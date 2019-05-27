Richie Woodhall plans knockout cancer charity raffle

The former super-middleweight world champion, who has raised thousands of pounds for cancer charities over the past three-and-a-half years, has teamed up with Telford boxing fan Lee Ellis to raise funds for the Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Support charity.

The glove, signed by Barry McGuigan and Steve Collins, will be raffled off on Lee's Facebook page in a live draw.

Lee said he would be selling tickets at £5 each, and once he had sold 20, raising £100, he would hold the draw.

For more information email Lee on Lee_Ellis82@hotmail.com or contact him on Twitter @Big_Ginge82