Liam Davies delivers knockout blow
Liam Davies recorded a first career knockout as he maintained his 100 per cent winning record as a professional.
Davies stopped Nicaragua’s Pablo Narvaez inside two rounds on the BCB Promotions bill at Walsall Town Hall.
The 22-year-old super bantamweight prospect, from Donnington, now has three victories from three fights.
He made his debut in Birmingham, outpointing busy Georgian Khvicha Gigolashvili by 40-36 points whitewash at the Holiday Inn Queensway last December.
His first action of 2019 came in February – also at Walsall Town Hall – where he bashed around Bulgaria’s Stefan Slavchev in another four-rounder.
Davies is expected to step up to six rounds for his next bout.
