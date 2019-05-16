Liam Davies delivers knockout blow

Davies stopped Nicaragua’s Pablo Narvaez inside two rounds on the BCB Promotions bill at Walsall Town Hall.

The 22-year-old super bantamweight prospect, from Donnington, now has three victories from three fights.

He made his debut in Birmingham, outpointing busy Georgian Khvicha Gigolashvili by 40-36 points whitewash at the Holiday Inn Queensway last December.

His first action of 2019 came in February – also at Walsall Town Hall – where he bashed around Bulgaria’s Stefan Slavchev in another four-rounder.

Davies is expected to step up to six rounds for his next bout.