Boxer Ammir Fiaz eager for tougher tests

The popular orthodox fighter, from Wellington, defeated experienced Welshman Chris Jenkins in a four-round clash at Villa Park.

“It went really well and I had some great backing,” said the 23-year-old. “I caught him with a few punches in the first round and I don’t think he wanted to know too much after that.

“I could have taken him out but I was listening to the instructions of my corner.

“It looks good to have a knockout but they wanted me to do the rounds.

“My next fight will be in May. I’m looking to get up the rankings so the next opponent will be tougher.

“You never know how good you are until you get in the ring and face these people.”

The budding star, who also works for Imperial Properties in Wellington and enjoyed an extremely successful amateur career, trains under dad Mo and former Olympian Richie Woodhall at Wellington Boxing Academy.