Fiaz looking to score a victory at Villa Park

Fiaz, 23, got his pro career off to the best possible start with a four-round victory over Spaniard Christian Hoskin Gomez in November.

The popular orthodox boxer, from Wellington, lines up for the second time at Villa Park on Saturday night for a chance to make it two from two, where he goes up against the talented and experienced Welshman Chris Jenkins.

The budding star, who also works for Imperial Properties in Wellington and enjoyed an extremely successful amateur career, trains under dad Mo and former Olympian Richie Woodhall at Wellington Boxing Academy.

"I'm feeling good and confident," said 6ft Fiaz. "It's a tough opponent but I've trained hard. It's just following the journey.

"We've got a good plan this year. In May we're bringing a hometown show in Telford before looking at belts at the end of the year. But we'll see how it goes.

"It's good to be on these shows, it gets me more publicity. These fights are to get me higher in the rankings. The higher ranked opponent you fight the higher you go."

Fiaz, who is inside the top 50 at middleweight for his age category, is expecting to ship more than 100 tickets for the Birmingham event and has new sponsor 'Mr Telford' on board as a big boost.

"I've got good backing from Richie," added Fiaz. "He gives me good advice.

Advertising

"I'm more comfortable now I'm more used to it (being professional). I'm still training in the amateur gym and go to Eastside in Birmingham at the professional gym."

Fiaz's clash with Jenkins is on Topboxing promoters' 'No Retreat No Surrender' card at Aston Villa Football Club on Saturday.

Call Mo Fiaz for tickets 07891772259.