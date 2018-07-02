Rio and Richie hope to strike a blow against cancer

The former Leeds, West Ham and Manchester United defender is hoping his signed boxing glove and football will go down as well as England's performance against Panama when they go under the hammer at Hall's auction house on Wednesday.

Telford's former world boxing champion Richie Woodhall roped in Ferdinand, who he has been giving boxing coaching, to support his latest charity auction.

Richie's regular auctions, held in memory of his father Len, have raised thousands of pounds for cancer charities over the past three years. All proceeds from this week's auction will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Len, well-known as a coach on the Shropshire boxing circuit, died from prostate cancer in 2015, aged 75.

Richie said Ferdinand, who lost his wife Rebecca to cancer, was delighted to help.

"It is a subject very close to his heart," he said.

"The Teenage Cancer Trust is an excellent cause, so I'm really hoping they will fetch a good price."

Richie coached Ferdinand as the footballer sought a professional boxing licence last year.

The auction will be held on Wednesday at Halls in Bowmen Way, Battlefield, starting at 10am. The items are available for viewing tomorrow, and on the morning itself. If you are unable to bid in person, it is possible to bid online through the website the-saleroom.com/halls although you will need to register in advance.

Alternatively, you can leave your maximum bid with the auctioneer by telephoning 01743 450700.