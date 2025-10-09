Castlefields crash out of the British Super Cup - bowls round-up

Holders of the 31-up four home-four away trophy, Fields lost to quarter-final rivals Thongsbridge by seven shots, despite Ash Wellings winning 21-13 in Yorkshire and Callum Wraight 31-16 at home.

Plucky Mid Shropshire champions Sinclair also bowed out at the last eight hurdle, beaten by the Greville by 10, even though John Potter won 31-11 in a 12-shot home leg win.

Oswestry League winners Chirk AA also missed out on a ticket to finals day, thumped by 69 overall by Cross Gates of Yorkshire.

Elizabeth Taylor Trophy

Waiting 12 months to get their hands on it made winning the Wem Bowling League’s Elizabeth Taylor Trophy all the more special for Battlefield.

Beaten finalists last year, the Red Lion side went one better this year as they eventually beat Unison by 35 shots on Old Shrewsbury’s No. 1 green.

But fourth division champions Unison pushed them hard in the early stages, winning three of the first four to build a 10 chalk lead with Neil Ashley’s 21-15 card the best of them.

It took player of the match award winner Martin Young to win 21-8 in the middle to get the Lions back in the match, after which they remained in control as Graham Humphreys rounded off a strong performance with 21-9 card at No. 10.

Best Kept Green

Village bowls club Edgmond are in the spotlight today after winning the Best Kept Green in Shropshire for the second year running.

The formal presentation of trophies and prize money takes place at Edgmond after they pipped past winners Cleobury Mortimer and third-placed Malpas Farmers to the title, with Tilstock winning the most improved green award.

Representatives of sponsors Dennis UK SISIS are part of the presentation party and country association chairman Phil Scott said: “Since this competition was started a few years ago the standard of Shropshire bowling greens has improved dramatically.”

This year’s judge, Stuart Yarwood of DLF Seeds, added: “The competition has shown me once again how passionate and resourceful Shropshire’s greenkeepers are - the drought may have made life difficult, but they have kept the game alive and your communities bowling, and that’s something to be proud of.”

The end-of-season executive meeting of the North Shropshire veterans association is also today at the Beacon Centre in Market Drayton (2pm) with just a handful of places left at the presentation lunch on October 2 at Whitchurch Rugby Club.