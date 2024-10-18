Quick off the mark to attract more bowlers

And that’s why all 32 places in tomorrow’s (SAT) doubles at the Whitchurch club have been taken with all entry money paid out in prizes.

That means a total fund of £800 is up for grabs when the action starts at 9am, with the winners to receive £360 in the Richard Proudlove promotion. One of the team helping him to run the day will be Jamie Brookes of Bandit Bowls fame.

As a consequence there will be no one-day singles comp tomorrow, but round two of the Bandit Bowls winter series will go ahead on Sunday, returning to Telford and the Sir John Bayley Club.

A Shrewsbury bowling club has seen the light and invested in ‘new’ floodlights. Telepost have bought the set of lights that were formerly used by Much Wenlock Bowling Club up until the summer. Peter Yates, treasurer of the Wenlock club, explained: “We have upgraded our floodlights to LED and have now sold our former floodlights to Telepost, making two clubs happy.”

Telepost, champions of the Tanners Shropshire League as recently as 2019, have only returned to Friday night action in the league this season, winning promotion from division two in second place.