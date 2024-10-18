Shropshire Star
Kings of the Castle show off their haul of silverware

Kings of all they survey – that’s mighty Castlefields this year in Shropshire’s top bowling league.

By Russell Youll
They put the icing on a glorious cake by completing their dominance of the Taylor Support Shropshire Premier on its finals and presentation night at Meole Brace BC.

The Shrewsbury giants won the Pool A final to add to their Mayhew Trophy success and 11th championship triumph after edging out Sir John Bayley on games won in the closest finish in the 30-year history of the league.

Their seventh Pool A shield win came by beating Ifton by 25 shots with six winners from the eight games, Ash Wellings best with a 21-9 card and Owen Jackson delivering the best reply for the St Martins club win 21-13.

Joint Fields captain Jon Palmer declared: “Delighted to have finished off our SPBL season in style by completing the league treble.

“It’s a testament to the club as a whole to come out on top of what is the strongest league in the Midlands.”

County No.1 Callum Wraight completed a memorable night for the club by picking up a personal hat-trick of trophies – the Premier Merit, league averages (with a 100 per cent record from 24 games) and the most consecutive wins award.

Over on the other green at Meole, Adderley won their second Pool B title this season after beating Bylet by four chalks in a thriller.

Ryan Frost won 21-10 for the villagers early on but Joe Dicken’s 21-11 success meant Bylet led by two chalks after the first four games off. Skipper Tom Killen came off winning 21-8 to put Adderley seven up, leaving Connor Whitehall on the green but 20-6 down to Cheryl Caswell. Whitehall eventually got 11 and Killen said: “We are thrilled to retain the pool B title - commiserations to Bylet who played exceptionally well, especially captain Cheryl Caswell.”

The presentations were made by league president Andy Smith, County President Brenda Slingo and former league chairman Neville Edwards.

