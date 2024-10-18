Bowlers hit the green to the sound of music

What is the 11th series run by Brookes made a season-opening debut at Sinclair on Sunday with a total of 24 round robin groups all playing 13-up games accompanied by music.

“Wow! For a new green we had a fantastic turnout of 100 entrants, with roughly 10 per cent of them newbies,” said Brookes.

“As always, the host club need thanking – the green ran very well and I hope to return there again through the winter.

“There were lots of comments from newbies and club members that they had enjoyed the music being played so that seems to be a winner.”

Brookes himself was a group winner in the morning session while the 12.30pm session saw winter specialist Alan Boulton top his table and the early evening groups featured a win for Callum Wraight, who had played for Castlefields in the World Club Championship in Yorkshire earlier in the day.

Group winners: Jim Bedford, Phil Jones (Telford), Jock Timlett, Mark Davenport, Cedric Bancroft,Jamie Pritchard, Alan Bailey, rian Owens, Sue Conneely, John Lea, Phil Guy, Gareth Davies, Lee Parton, Vicky McNally, Joe KiIlen, Liam Badwick, Greg Needham, Gerald Merry, Craig Jones. Tom Killen, Claire Pugh.