Proudlove wins Bandit Bowls winter opener

Adderley’s Ed Proudlove enjoyed a home success on Saturday as 28 bowlers competed to give a prize fund of nearly £200 paid out on the day.

Proudlove beat county man and recent Newport Open winner Scott Harries (Sir John Bayley) 21-14 in the final after romping through his 13-up round robin group earlier in the day.

The semi-finals saw Proudlove beat Telford’s Michael Cooper 21-8 as Harries saw off Andy Cooke 21-12 to give promoter Jamie Brookes a super start to the winter.

“Even after the venue issues, Saturday was a really good start to the new season and thanks must go to Adderley for making their green available,” he said.

“We had 28 entries and there was some very strong bowling through the day with Ed Proudlove winning the final.

“We don’t have a one-dayer next weekend and as I’m helping with the Bridgewater Open Doubles.”

Quarter-final scores on Saturday – Cooke 21 Will Childs 19; Harries 21 Dan Corbett 13; Cooper 21 Dave James 11; Proudlove 21 Tom Killen 10.