Merit winners battle it out at Bowring

Rich Lawson and Josh Bradburn, both County Merit winners, battled it out for a £500 first prize on Sunday. And it was Lawson, who guided Bowring to their 2016 County Cup triumph but now bowling for Hanwood, who hit the jackpot. He delivered a 21-19 card against the St Georges man who’d won the County Merit on the same green in June.

“Congratulations Rich and thank you to everyone who entered and all the help from our volunteers at the club,” said a club spokesperson before Bowring president Terry Round made the presentations after the Pryce Builders-backed event.

A total of 31 entered but there were three no-shows on the day, the losing semi-finalists being Kiah Roberts of Burway and Telepost’s Andrew Whitman.

Meanwhile, Wrockwardine Wood man Greg Smith won the 31-up George Masters and Chris Stretch and Joe Killen, team-mates for Adderley in the Whitchurch League, lost in two doubles finals over the weekend.