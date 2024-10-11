Mixed Doubles abandoned as green floods

The quarter-finals of the Kitchen Depot Ltd-sponsored competition had been completed on Sunday, but the weather was already deteriorating.

“As the games progressed the rain turned torrential, soon leading to puddles on the green and attention turned to the players safety,” said a Trench club spokesman.

“Due to flooding, the green became unplayable, forcing play to be suspended, and a break of 45 minutes followed.

“It became clear that, with rain still falling, conditions were not going to improve enough for the green to be playable that day and therefore the competition would regrettably be called void.

“After prize money had already been paid to the losing quarter-finalists, it was decided the remainder of the prize fund would be divided equally between each of the four semi-finalists, each getting £150.”

The quartet who finished soggy but in the money were Tracy Bound & Paul Palin, Sian Skelton & Dan Taylor, Viv & George Cooper and Jodie Taylor & Scott Simpson.