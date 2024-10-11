Ladies defeat men again to retain shield

A 17-a-side match at Edgmond ended with the ladies beating the gents by seven shots, despite the men winning nine of the individual games to eight.

Big wins by Sharon Duncan (21-5) and Bowring trio Karen Herriman, Ann Rawlins and Abi Helliwell (all 21-7) meant the ladies repeated their triumph of last year at Trench to draw level at 3-3 in the series score. A pair of early 21-6 cards from Anthony Aldridge and John Lea had put the gents in front, but a good 21-9 win by former league fixture secretary Stuart Duncan late counted for nothing.

n Use the closed season to start planning to grow the number of youngsters playing is the message that has gone out to Shropshire affiliated crown green bowls clubs.

It’s been issued by leading Bridgnorth-based coach Pauline Wilson, who until this year was the county development officer.

“For all those wanting to do something about junior bowls here’s your chance – qualify as a coach.

“There is a course that is both online and at Tilstock Bowling Club (near Whitchurch) so you don’t have to go very far!

“The dates are online on the evenings of October 21 and 28, with the practical session at Tilstock on Saturday, November 9. It’s the last chance in Shropshire this year.”