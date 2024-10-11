Castlefields eye yet another title on trophy night

The Shrewsbury bowls giants feature in the Pool A final at Meole Brace which, along with the climax of the Pool B knockout, precedes the league’s presentation function.

Having pipped arch rivals Sir John Bayley to the Taylor Support-backed league’s main title, the Fielders take on Ifton tonight in an eight-a-side showdown for the Pool A prize money while Pool B trophy holders Adderley face Bylet.

Castlefields put the Bayley Boys in their place again in the semi-finals, beating them by 12 at the Bylet, while Ifton saw off St Georges by 15 at Meole.

Adderley defeated Meole Brace by 23 at Wrockwardine Wood in their Pool B semi, Ryan Frost winning 21-6, while Bylet had six winners at Castelfields against Wem USC, John Newey best on 21-11.

Ifton are already guaranteed £50 in prize money as winners of the most improved team title this year, being 29 points better off than 2023.

And Castlefields star Callum Wraight will tonight receive three awards – the Premier Merit, the league averages title and most consecutive wins after going unbeaten with 24 wins in 2024.