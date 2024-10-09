Wood topple champions to triumph in Charity Shield

Winners of the first division for the third year in a row, this time by a massive 35 points, the Dragons headed to the league’s finals and presentation day at Newport in fine fettle.

But it was division one rivals Wrockwardine Wood, who finished third, who got their hands on the main Charity Shield, winning a cracking showdown on the No.2 green by just two chalks.

Allan Gaut (21-10) and Tony Garmson (21-12) were tops for the Wrockites with Roy Bradburn’s 21-12 card the best reply for last year’s Shield winners as the six games were shared.

Over on the No.1, division two champions Bowring A didn’t need their 12 shot handicap advantage in beating Bylet A in the consolation final by 19 chalks, Nick Marshall and Bylet’s Tim Ealey trading 21-10 cards.

“The 2024 prize presentations were made following the finals and the officers of the league wish to thank Newport for their hospitality and referee Louise Cotton for officiating,” said a league spokesman.

All trophies were presented by League President John Ford with Edgmond A crowned third division champions and Sir John Bayley C topping division four.

Winners of the divisional averages awards were – one: Ian Gaut (St Georges A); two: Pete Williams (Mortimer); three: Doug Russell (Worfield A); four: Charles Kirkland (Newport D).

Geography has worked against Clun Bowling Club in their bid to join the Shropshire league scene.

The club that is based on a green in the grounds of the castle in the south Shropshire town, applied to join the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League next year.

League chief Chris Kershaw said: “I received an application for membership from Clun BC.

“But as they are not within the 21-mile driven distance limit (in the league rules – they are 28.2 miles – I had to inform them that sadly they were not eligible to join.”

The six-a-side league for over-60s is the biggest for veterans in Shropshire and Kershaw added: “We are fortunate that Salop Leisure continued their sponsorship with a cheque for £350.

“This year we had 57 teams participating and it’s obviously far too early to say what the number will be for the 2025 season, but there is a good chance we will not lose any teams and hopefully will gain maybe one or two.”

Wrockwardine Wood mother and son, Louise and Josh Cotton reached the quarter-finals of the British Centenary Mixed Pairs at Owley Wood on Saturday.

After 21-10 and 21-13 wins they lost out to eventual title winners Clair Russell & Steve Clamp of North Lancs & Fylde 21-11.