Horsehay upset Woore to stay in Premier League

The Telford club defied the predictions of most pundits by retaining their Taylor Support Shropshire Premier status by beating double champions Woore in the play-off final at Bicton.

Having won just six of their 26 games in their first season in the Premier, the Hoss recovered from a slow start on Friday night to beat the Whitchurch and Market Drayton league winners by a narrow margin.

“Horsehay shocked Woore by eight chalks to retain their place in the Premier in 2025,” said league chief Rob Burroughs. “Well done to Horsehay on a terrific performance to keep their Premier status – and commiserations to Woore, I’m sure they will be back next season to try and gain entry into the league.”

Skiper Dan Hand (21-10) and star man Andy Moss (21-12) gave Woore a fine start but a fine finish by Gareth Jones to win 21-11 kept the Premier wooden spoonists in at just 11 shots adrift after the first four.

“However the momentum completely swung Horsehay’s way in the middle four,” said Burroughs. “Phil Wain from 12-10 down won 21-13, Gavin Bridge won 21-2 to put them ahead, Paul Powell kept his 100 per cent record in the play-offs by winning 21-19 and Michael Cooper ran out from 15-14 up.”

Horsehay were 15 ahead but Woore’s dire need of a big card in the back four was intact as Jan Wakefield raced 13-0 up.

He eventually won 21-11 but Craig Baugh (21-17) and Steve Reeves (21-18) were Horsehay’s heroes in a shared last four with Garry Owen getting the vital chalk that meant they had won the biggest game in the club’s history.

Middle-four winner Cooper said: “What a night and experience that was – and what great night for Horsehay.

“Thank you to everyone that supported us, it was awesome – and unlucky to Woore, a top side with top players that I am sure will be back.”