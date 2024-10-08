Gaynor snaps up two titles in 24 hours

The Malpas Sports ace won the North Shropshire association’s Ladies Merit at Chester Road on Sunday – having also won for her club as they won the Market Drayton League’s Jim Swire Cup the night before at the same venue. Smith defeated Tilstock youngster Eleanor Webb 21-3 in the Merit final after 11 had contested the title on a day of mixed emotions for organiser Jack Hazeldine.

“The Ladies Merit marked the final competition on the calendar for this season and I would like to thank all the players who have supported both the individual and team knockout competitions this season,” he said. “But, with great regret, but due to a lack of entries, the following competitions were cancelled on Sunday – the Under-25s Merit, Under-21s Merit, Under-18s Merit and Junior Doubles.”

Smith beat her team-mate Donna Bennett 21-18 in the semi-finals while the plucky Webb saw off Jessica Marshall of Norton in Hales 21-19.