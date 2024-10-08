Final cruise for duo in doubles

Lew Parry and Shirley Matthews, who bowl for Whixall B in Division Two, won the draw for partners doubles at Chester Road on Thursday after the competition had been put back 48 hours due to heavy rain.

They romped to a 21-5 victory over Division One averages winner Fred Bailey (Wem USC) and Mitch Hayes of Tilstock in the final, the losing semi-finalists being Jim Quinlan & Susan Griffiths and Dave Taylor & Mike Mullock after 17 pairs took part.

The league is part of the North Shropshire veterans association along with the Market Drayton Senior Citizens and the end of season executive meeting for both is tomorrow at the Beacon Centre in Drayton (2pm).

A joint annual prize giving lunch follows at the Prees Rec Club on October 22.