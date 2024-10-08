Champions are targeting glory on world stage

The Shrewsbury giants, having ended a six-year wait for another Shropshire Premier League championship, are through to the finals of the 2024 World Club Championship.

The Fielders stormed through their regional round of the eight-a-side knockout at Stretton in Burton on Sunday with two clear cut wins.

They beat Attleborough by 43 shots (156-113) with Calum Wraight (21-5), Michael Beer (21-6) and Ash Wellings (21-7) the best of their six winners.

And Castlefields secured their ticket to Spen Victoria in Cleckheaton this coming weekend with a 26 chalk success over Yorkshire big guns Pudsey (149-123) – and will be joined there by Welsh club Esclusham, who had former Fields bowler Clay Flattley in their ranks.

But Sir John Bayley missed out at Stretton, beaten in their first game by 20 by 2015 title winners Thongsbridge, despite Rob Burroughs winning 21-8.

n The cry-offs that make the life of an open bowls competition organiser a misery has struck again in Shropshire.

From being full in double quick time, the open doubles at Whitchurch club Bridgewater on Saturday, October 19, now has vacancies. Start time is 9am, entry is £25 and all entry fees are paid out, contact Richard Proulove on 07725 131713.

There are also still places in the Allscott Heath Open on the club’s all weather green on Saturday, October 26 (10am start), bookings to Chris Hayward on 07815 683302.