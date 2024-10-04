Lally at the double on the opening day for Newport

Having gained promotion last season Newport started the new campaign on the front foot with a convincing 5-2 victory over Bromsgrove II.

A fine drag flick from Ricky Lally put the hosts in front, but Bromsgrove soon hit back to level.

Newport then started to take control were back in front when a short corner was deflected in by Ash Williams.

Rob Jervis and Alex Okeeffe made several intelligent runs to split the Bromsgrove back line and win another short corner which resulted in a second goal coming from a back post deflection from Ash Williams. It was 3-1 shortly before half-time when Ben Humpherson found the net.

Newport struck first in the second half when Lally grabbed his second. Bromsgrove replied with a goal from a short corner, but the home side secured the win with the best move of the game, with great link up play between Lally, Humpherson and Alex Okeeffe being finished off by Oli Dix.

But there was no opening day joy for Newport seconds in Division Eight North West as they lost 5-2 away to Finchfield fourths.

The third team got their season off to a flying start with a 6-0 victory against Stafford fourths in Division Nine North West.

They were dominant from the outset with wingers Liam Dix, Joe Moyden and Sam Johnson terrorising the defense with their pace and skill. Newport played some textbook hockey allowing Jamie Ferguson (two), Brad Cronwell (two), Liam Dix and Oliver Cowap-Cerrone were on the scoresheet.

Newport’s fourth team hit the ground runnng as they secured an impressive 6-1 success against local rivals Market Drayton in Division 10 North West.

Newport setup with a 3-2-3-2 formation packing the midfield with strength throughout. This weeks team consisted of some new faces from last season given the younger players stepping into 3’s and 2’s.

Roger cooper offering a solid centre back role with great distribution from 16s.

Former Drayton man Jason Chapman set Newport on the way when he opened the scoring.

Aaron Sherwani marked his first game in five years by netting two stunning goals, while new recruit Ferdie Brook also netted twice. Jon Jones added the other goal.

In the same division, the fifth team started their first ever league game with a very tough away game against Shrewsbury fifths.

Shrewsbury dominated the play in the first half but Newport took the lead with a well taken goal by Kyle Lynch.

By half-time Newport were 4-2 down with Matt Wyon grabbing a goal.

Despite creating more chances second half Newport failed to score and Shrewsbury ran out 8-2 winners.

Newport ladies’ first team kicked off their Division Four North West campaign with a battling 1-1 draw at Stafford seconds.

From the outset, Newport applied pressure and were rewarded on 15 minutes, when Fiona Johnson fired home following a short corner.

The early lead ignited hopes for a solid victory, but North Stafford rallied and managed to equalize just before half-time.

The second half saw Newport under increased pressure but the defence stood strong as the game ended all square.

Newport’s seconds came from a goal down to beat Beacon 3-2 at Lilleshall. Kate Salmon and Keira James and Sophie Hesbrook were on target.

The thirds drew 0-0 at home to North Stafford thirds in Division Five North West.