Chelmarsh are setting the pace after whitewash

They got off to a flying start against St John’s B, with Gary Smith comfortably beating Mark Jones 59-12 – knocking in a 35 break in the process.

That was followed by a customary win for Simon Thomas over Mike Crawley.

Gary’s son, Andy Smith, then took top billing with a blistering 67 break on his way to victory against Jason Brown.

Ashley Preece and Pete Williams made more of a fist of it for St John’s, but still respectively succumbed to Mike Rogers and Paul Manning.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Broseley A, who also made it three wins out of three to move into second place.

Their latest success was against basement club Alveley C. Cameron Barden started the balls rolling with an emphatic 85-16 win playing against Reg Burton, knocking in a commendable 31 break in the process.

Roger Lees secured an equally convincing win over Kath Gill before Brian Arnold pulled one back for Alveley, beating Gary Watson.

But that proved to be a pure consolation as Neil Caswell beat Steve Caldicott 83-53 and Matt Smout eased past Chris Jepson to make it 4-1.

Broseley B recorded their first win of the campaign by beating current champions BallPoint, 3-2.

Owen Hughes gave Broseley the early lead by beating Neil Pearson before wins from John Brennan (with 33 break) and Ian Duffy, over Andy Carson and Ben Tomkinson, suggested BallPoint were in control.

But not so, and despite Greg Knuess notching a 33 break, he went down to Broseley’s Eddie Mullard. And the shock of the night was Paul Harper’s 50-70 defeat to Nick Carson.

Shifnal B squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to St John’s A .

Excellent performances from Carl Walker and John Fallows, who rolled in a 44 break, has appeared to put Shifnal in charge.

St John’s recovery was started by Tim Steele, who beat Chris Petford, and then continued by Martin Lippitt, who overcame Ian Postans to level. And the turnaround was complete when Josh Summers beat Andy Jordan.

Alveley B completed the week’s action with a 4-1 win over Chelmarsh A.

There were comfortable victories for Gavin Flower and Arek Ziemkiewicz, competitive wins for Dave Jones and Martin Coffey Jnr, and a consolation

frame for Chelmarsh's Andy Unitt.