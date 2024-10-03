The Hoss make hay in knockout trophy
It’s not been all doom and gloom for Horsehay Bowling Club this season.
They may have finished bottom of the Premier League in their first season, but the Telford club’s A team have ended the campaign on a real high in the Highley League.
The ‘Hoss’ stunned champions Highley A to win the Division One Knockout trophy when the league held its finals and presentation day at Bridgnorth on Sunday. And in the other eight-a-side showdown, Stockton – runners-up in the table to Broseley – got their hands on the Division Two Knockout title by beating the host club’s B side in the final.
“In a closely-fought final, Horsehay A got the better of Division One winners Highley A by 12 shots with Andy Garbett winning 21-6,” said league chief John Palmer. “And despite home advantage, and consequently having their handicap reduced by 16, Bridgnorth B were beaten in the final by Stockton A, Tony Roche the best of their five winners with a 21-10 card.”