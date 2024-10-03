The Hoss make hay in knockout trophy

They may have finished bottom of the Premier League in their first season, but the Telford club’s A team have ended the campaign on a real high in the Highley League.

The ‘Hoss’ stunned champions Highley A to win the Division One Knockout trophy when the league held its finals and presentation day at Bridgnorth on Sunday. And in the other eight-a-side showdown, Stockton – runners-up in the table to Broseley – got their hands on the Division Two Knockout title by beating the host club’s B side in the final.

“In a closely-fought final, Horsehay A got the better of Division One winners Highley A by 12 shots with Andy Garbett winning 21-6,” said league chief John Palmer. “And despite home advantage, and consequently having their handicap reduced by 16, Bridgnorth B were beaten in the final by Stockton A, Tony Roche the best of their five winners with a 21-10 card.”