Leagues are hoping to beat the weather for season’s climax

Officials of the Browns of Wem and Highley leagues have fingers crossed that their big days can go ahead at Wem BC and Bridgnorth respectively.

Champions Highley A and Horsehay A are due to meet for Highley’s division one knockout title title at 3pm, two hours after Stockton A and Bridgnorth B have started their quest to win the division two crown.

“The finals will be followed by the league prize presentation at approximately 5pm. A buffet will be provided and all league bowlers are welcome,” said league chief John Palmer.

Wrockwardine Wood and Adderley are due to meet in Wem’s Knockout Cup final while the Consolation Cup and Liz Taylor Cup finals, called off due to rain last weekend, are set for Monday night at Old Shrewsbury.

Also tomorrow it’s the £1,100 Newport Open with Rob Burroughs (07901 229623) still aiming to fill as many as the 64 places as possible to offer a £350 first prize.

A string of stunning performances took Scott Simpson to a famous fourth triumph in the Wrockwardine Wood Open.

The Sir John Bayley bowler saved his best until last as he edged out Tom Palmer of Castlefields in a thriller 21-20.

“Scott had beaten Andy Judson (Castelfields) 21-2 in his semi-final while Tom Palmer had got past Scott Harries of the Bayley 21-12 in his semi,” said a spokesman for the Telford club.

In fact Staffs star Simpson was in dominant form throughout a soggy Sunday as he beat Clay Flattley to 13, Grant Cooper 21-5 and Tom Killen 21-9 to get to the last four on a day when 40-plus competed for a near £500 first prize.

Tanners Shropshire League bowlers have delivered a financial boost to a local charity.

Money raised at Tony Poole Charity Triples, played at the Prince of Wales Hotel, has been presented to Safe Places Shropshire, a charity that helps vulnerable people.

The competition, originally postponed due to bad weather, saw ties of one hour duration that were played in a very good spirit, despite further rain on the day.

“In the final a team from the Prince Hotel - Dan Wornell, Gary Neal and Chris Jones - won 23-4 against Mike Binnersley, Chris Slawson and Martin Weaver from POW BC,” said league comps secretary Rich Jones.

“Thanks were extended to Tony Poole for presenting his trophy to the winners and to Ruby Hartshorn, chair of the charity Safe Places, for attending the competition and to everyone for taking part, donations and raffle prizes etc.”