Lewis and Sheridan lead the way on club finals weekend

Nick Lewis showed his pedigree by winning the men’s singles and the Millennium Plate singles, as well the Tandler mixed pairs with Jennie Cole.

In the Millennium, Pauline Preece played a superb game to stay with the club’s young star but Lewis pulled away after the 11th end to ease home 21-11.

In the men’s singles, Lewis showed his ruthless streak, racing to a 17-0 lead against nine-time singles winner Ashley Edwards.

Edwards stuck with it though and excellent positional play helped him back into the game at 17-11. Lewis stopped the revival with a three and took the game 21-11.

There was another comeback in the Tandler, Alan Westwood and Pauline Suffield taking a 10-4 lead against Lewis and Cole. An upset was in the air but experience told and Lewis and Cole finished up 20-12 winners.

The ladies’ singles proved one of the matches of the day, Jennie Cole forging a 13-8 lead before fellow county player Rosie Sheridan struck back, restricting Cole to two shots as she marched home 21-15.

It was more straightforward in the Cecil O’Boyle, with Alan Rich, Jane Howsam and Eileen Powell beating Peter Howsam, Val Wilkinson and Doug Turner in the eight ends format.

Winners of the John Collett triples were Cyril Wait, Ray Mew and Richard Pinchin. They came home 20-8 against Eileen Powell, Brian Draper and Peter Howsam.

Five prizes were up for grabs on Sunday and Lewis continued his good form, taking the blue riband Arthur Edwards trophy 21-9 against Adrian Allen.

In the Barnet Bowl, Eileen Powell and Cyril Wait opened up a gap with a three on the ninth end, sealing victory 12-4 against Lynne Allen and Brian Draper.

It was a similar result in the Albert Duval, Draper and partner Kevin Mann getting the job done 16-8 against Cyril Wait and Richard Pinchin.

A feast of good bowling concluded with the crown singles and pairs, Lewis finally meeting his match as he went down 17-21 against Ashley Edwards.

In the pairs, club captain Dave Evans and Richard Pinchin had their noses in front 13-10 after 17 ends but Lewis and Doug Turner turned the game around with a four and went on to win the game 21-16.

A winter full of warm promise will be the message at tonight’s AGM of Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club.

Secretary Margaret Allman will tell the meeting, at the club’s six lane home at the Sports Village (7.30pm start), that the number of members joined for the 2024-25 campaign is up on last year’s figure.

And club captain Cynthia Healey says that several friendly figures with other Midland clubs have been arranged – hopefully starting at home to Tamworth on October 12.

Chairman Roy Porter thanked the committee for their support at a pre-AGM meeting, adding he hoped they would put forward their names at tonight’s annual meeting.

The woman honoured with a British Empire Medal for services to bowls has had a new competition launched in tribute to her.

Nine of the 11 eligible evening teams sent a representative to the inaugural Mabel Finnigan Champion of Champions run by the Shrewsbury Ladies League.

Hosted by Finnigan’s home Madeley Cricket Club BC, the inaugural title was won by one of her biggest supporters, Pauline Wilson of Broseley.

“There was a late finish as there were a number of really close games, which of course was to be expected when all the players were the aggregate winners or runner-up for their club,” said a league spokeswoman. “Congratulations to Pauline who beat Jamie Phillips of Allscott Heath in the final, with the losing semi-finalists being Kerry Drew (Sinclair) and Laura Steventon (Shifnal).

Organiser, league secretary Lesley Winwood, thanked all the supporters and gave thanks to Madeley club for hosting the first event.

“Congratulations to all bowlers who took part – the standard of bowling was high, enjoyable to watch and above all played in a friendly atmosphere – an excellent evening and congratulations to Pauline,” said Winwood.