Women are the best bowlers in Britain yet again

The Wrockites crowned a super seven days by winning the British Ladies Club Championship for the third time in a row after a marathon stint in Cleckheaton, Yorkshire.

Hot on the heels of Shropshire retaining the British Ladies County Championship, the Telford club won all five of their eight-a-side clashes on Saturday to build on their astonishing record in the competition.

Their closest call came in the final when they beat Dearne Sports by just six shots – 107-101 – with skipper Natalia Moseley (15-7) Sally King (15-9), Ellis Wall (15-12) and Louise Cotton (15-13) their four winners and 14s from Sian Skelton and Sarah Weaver proving vital.

“Over the moon to be part of this amazing team!” said an ecstatic Moseley. “Fantastic team effort all day and thank you to all our supporters that travelled so far – but it was worth it as we are British Ladies Club Champions for the third consecutive time.”

Wood enjoyed three 7-1 victories in their round robin group earlier in the day on the No.2 green at Cleckheaton, with only New Mill B really giving them a game.

But big wins by King (15-7), Moseley (15-8), plus 15-9 cards from Cotton and Weaver took the eventual champions to a 23-shot winning margin against them on another day to remember for a very long time.