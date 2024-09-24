Weather causes a storm for bowls competitions

Two team knockout finals in the Wem League due to have been played at Old Shrewsbury on Sunday were the first to be called off with puddles all over both greens.

And the same club was due to host yesterday’s finals day for the last four in the Shropshire veterans knockout.

But a county association spokesman said: “Due to the Old Shrewsbury greens being flooded, and an amber warning issued for heavy rain, it has been decided to postpone the Wrekin Cup finals.

“A new date will be announced in due course.”

Dave Povey ended the Shrewsbury Senior Citizens League season on a silverware high.

Having lost in the singles final in July, the Pontesbury bowler could not be stopped in the President’s Day competition at Meole Brace.

His final tally of 66 points was too much for Peter Price (Prince Hotel) and Sylvia Jones (Atcham), both with 51, and he was presented with the Bill Garratt Cup by President Margaret Cooper.

A raffle raised £100 for the Shrewsbury Severn Hospice and the comp was followed by the league’s end of season meeting five days later at the same venue.

All 28 clubs were represented and two early rule change proposals for the 2025 AGM on January 13 were outlined.

A long-running Oswestry Bowling League competition that nearly wasn’t run this year comes to the boil with finals nights tonight and Thursday.

The last four in the Floodlight consolation event will do battle at Brymbo tonight – and it’s the same venue in 48 hours time for the semi-finals and final in the main comp for the Bill Cobb Trophy.

And ahead of the double header, a league spokesperson said: “The Floodlight was very much in doubt this year due to the lack of committee volunteers, so thanks to Gerry Owen and John Hughes for agreeing to run the competition.

“We as a committee are very low on numbers and really need new committee members to come forward. Anyone interested should please contact league secretary Lorraine Lewis for more information.”

Semi-final draws – tonight: Whittington A v Llangollen A, Llanymynech A v Chirk B; Bill Cobb on Thursday: Chirk A v Ceiriog Valley A, Criftins v Whittington B.

Shropshire duo Callum Wraight and Joe Killen had made finals week in the Autumn Waterloo at Fleetwood and were hoping to feature in the last 16 today.