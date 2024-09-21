Old Shrewsbury is the place to be for action

Forty of them will be in action at two Browns of Wem League cup finals at Old Shrewsbury with first division rivals Meole Brace A and Sinclair clashing for the Consolation crown on the No.1 green.

And third division duo Prince Hotel A and Battlefield will do battle for the Elizabeth Taylor Trophy on the No. 2 green in the countdown to the league’s presentation event next weekend.

A host of big names will be in action at the Wrockwardine Wood Open while mixed doubles is the name of the game at the one-day open competiton at the Prince of Wales Hotel in Shrewsbury.

Meanwhile, 2021 County Merit winner Jack Hewitt heads to New Brighton BC in Mold for the Welsh Champion of Champions and Adderley’s multi-titled senior citizen, Alan Boulton, makes the short trip to Dilhorne Rec in the Potteries for the British Parks Veterans Merit.

Then on Monday it is finals day in the Shropshire veterans knockout for the Wrekin Cup at Old Shrewsbury from 11am.

Holders Woore take on Mid Shropshire giants St Georges while Castlefields face Bylet in the other six-a-side semi-final, with the final to follow.