Hodnet and Tilstock take the prizes on finals night

Hodnet cashed in on a 60-shot advantage over division one rivals Malpas Sports to win the Shropshire Star Cup by 16 chalks on the back green at the District club.

And at the same time on Saturday night, but on the front green at the Whitchurch venue, Tilstock’s plus 10-shot handicap saw them edge Calverhall by a single shot to get their hands on the President’s Cup.

Hodnet had five winners from the 12 games with skipper Keith Wall best with 21-12 and Mandy Hare close on 21-13 as Malpas big guns Andy Hughes and Jack Hewitt both won 21-8.

Janet Bromley and Barry Davies both won 21-11 for third division Tilstock as the 12 games were shared, Rob Yeomans being a 21-7 best for unlucky second division side Calverhall.

Two high-class finals were a fitting end to the Highley League’s doubles day hosted by Highley BC.

Madeley pairing Nigel Evans and Simon Madeley took the Division One honours while the Division Two final was an all-Brosley affair won by Gail Hall and Neil Bowen.

“Nigel Evans and Simon Madeley just edged out Horsehay’s Peter Burd and Gavin Bridge 21-20 in a high class division one final,” said league chief John Palmer. “Nigel and Simon beat Shifnal’s Emma Duncan and Nathan Lacey 21-19 in their semi-final while Peter and Gavin had a bye as their team-mates, Rich Simmonds and Dave Brown, were unable to compete.

“Gail Hall and Neil Bowen beat Mick Rhodes and Kev Carter 21-18 to win the division two trophy with the losing semi-finalists both from Stockton – Guy Lewis and Mick Davies and John Pritchard and Steve Bishton.”

To lose in one final is bad enough, but to lose in two on the same day in the same competition was hard to take for North Shropshire Parks.

The Whitchurch-based association sent three teams of under-18 bowlers to the British Parks’ junior five-a-side championship on Sunday at Washlands BC in Burton.

And the A team reached the main final while the B side made the consolation final – only for both to miss out on the titles.

North Shropshire A lost by just nine shots to an East Midlands A side that had beaten them earlier in the day in their round robin qualifying group.

Owen Hanmer’s 21-9 card was their only success in the crunch clash, with Dan Corbett, Cerys Marshall, Billy Walmsley and Jarrett Cotterill the other team members.

Only Ben Cutler (21-14) won for North Shropshire B as they lost to Yorkshire B in the consolation final by 22 chalks.

North Shropshire’s Ladies, Under-25, Under-21 and Under-18 Merits which were cancelled at the weekend due to lack of entries have been rearranged for Sunday, October 6, at Chester Road (10am start).

The incredible record that Wrockwardine Wood have in the British Ladies Club Championship has every chance of being extended tomorrow.

Holders and winners of the title four times in the last six years, the proud bowlers from the Telford club head to Cleckheaton in Yorkshire in confident mood ahead of the 2024 competition.

And the calibre and fighting spirit of players like Sally King, Natalia Moseley, Chelsea Gregory, Ellie Wall and Louise Cotton give the Wrockites every chance in the eight-a-side event.

They face round robin ties against New Mill, Maggies, Rolleston and Gladstone and need to finish in the top two of the final table to make the last four.

Back in the county, the Tanners Shropshire League have their Youth Doubles tomorrow at Bicton (2pm start) and entry is free to all who take part thanks to sponsorship from president Mike Caddick.