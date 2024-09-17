Premier League title race goes down to the wire

After 25 of the 26 matches played, they are level at the top of the standings on 260 points each, with Castlefields finally overhauling reigning champions and long-time leaders Bayley on aggregate last week.

And they go into their final matches of the campaign, both at home, knowing whoever secures more points will take te 2024/25 crown.

Castlefields have the tougher ask as they host third-placed Wrockwardine Wood, while Sir John Bayley host third-bottom Adderley.

Castlefields finally hit the summit, after weeks of trying to reel Bayley in, by winning 10-2 (247-180) at Highley, thanks to wins from Hayden Lewis (21-7), Russell Pugh, Wayne Rogers, Ashley Wellings, Jon Palmer, Gary Neal, Michael Beer, Josh Hales, Callum Wraight and Adam Jones.

Bayley shared the 12 games at Burway, but crucially took the aggregate 221-204. Stuart Rutter (21-7), Owen Evans (21-9), Ayden Smith, Alex Jones, Spencer Clarke and Dan Taylor.

Kev Dovey (21-8), Ben Allen, Richard Lane, Duncan Pressley, Jesse James and Lee Wilding scored points for Burway.

At the other end of the table, Horsehay have been condemned to the relegation play-off after losing 8-4 (226-164) at Adderley, for whom Ed Proudlove (21-2), Chris Stretch (21-4), Gary Whitehall (21-7) and Connor Whitehall (21-9) led the way. Bylet’s three points in their 9-3 (232-150) defeat at St Georges secured their status for another year.

Josh Bradburn (21-4), Sonya Lucas (21-5), Peter Farmer (21-6) and Chris Ward (21-8) were single-figure winners for St Georges.

Elsewhere, Martin Williams (21-7) and Chris Grocott (21-9) led Wrockwardine Wood to a 21-9 triumph over Hanwood.

Mark Thomas and Doug Edwards scored a pair of 21-6 cards in Meole Brace’s 9-3 (215-177) defeat of Hanmer.

And Wem USC won the most games against Ifton, but it was the visitors who took home four bonus points for clinching the aggregate 220-200. Nicky Jones (21-8) and Dave Jones (21-9) played a big part for Ifton.

n Finals and presentation day tomorrow brings the curtain down on another Malpas Senior Citizens Bowling League season.

Malpas Farmers B will host the finals of the Ann Guinney and Dick Allen singles competitions and the semi-finals and final of the Colin Paxton Doubles from 11am.

“Prize giving will also take place in the afternoon and teams that have won a prize should please send a delegate to collect your trophy and prize money,” said league secretary Christine Quinlan.

The league winners were – singles: Cunliffe (division one), Johnstown (two) and Garden Village B (three); doubles: Garden Village A (one), Johnstown (two) and Gate Hangs High B (three).

Tomorrow night is quarter-finals time in the Market Drayton League’s Jim Swire and Bernard Lazarus doubles knockouts with all ties at neutral venues.