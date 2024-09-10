Four points separate top two, with just two to play

With just two matches left each, four points separate leaders Sir John Bayley and closest challengers Castlefields.

Bayley doubled their advantage at the summit from two to four after overcoming Meole Brace 10-2 (236-180), while Castlefields could only win 8-4 (216-162) against St Georges.

The Bayley boys were led to victory by Scott Simpson (21-4) and Scott Harries (21-9), while Dan Taylor, Stuart Rutter, Tom Roden, David Lloyd, Alex Jones, Reece Farr, Owen Evans and Spencer Clarke were also victorious. Andy Wiggington (21-9) and Mark Thomas replied for Meole Brace.

Glyn Herbert (21-3), Michael Beer (21-4) and Callum Wraight (21-9) kept Castlefield’s title hopes alive – backed up by Gary Neal, Ashley Wellings, Hayden Lewis, Josh Hale and Rich Goddard.

Peter Grimston (21-4), Chris Ward, Josh Bradburn and Gordon Hawkins replied for St Georges.

Sir John Bayley go to Burway tomorrow for a rare round of Wednesday fixtures, before finishing at home to Adderley on Friday, September 20.

Castlefields travel to Highley tomorrow before finishing at home to third-placed Wrockwardine Wood, who this week lost 9-3 (236-154) at Hanmer. Martin Williams, Scott Moseley and Liam Stevens scored for Wrockwardine in an otherwise one-sided defeat, led by a 21-1 card for Hanmer’s Dave Ellison.

There were also single-figure successes for Lee Peate (21-8), Joey Williams (21-9) and Dave Gourlay (21-9), while Dan Beeston, Mike Gilpin, Matthew Beeston, Robin Bennett and Graham Bennett also won.

Fourth-placed Ifton closed the gap on Wood to three points, despite sharing their 12 games at home to Burway.

Owen Jackson (21-2), Andrew Armstrong (21-6) and Simon Tyler (21-8) helped swing the aggregate in the hosts’ favour. The bottom two were also victorious, leaving Bylet 15 points clear of Horsehay, who overcame Wem USC 8-4 (235-200) thanks in part to Gareth Jones (21-5).

That meant Bylet’s 8-4 (213-183) victory over Adderley was incredibly important. Cheryl Caswell (21-8) and Tim Ealey (21-9) were single-figure winners for the hosts, but the best card went to Adderley’s Gary Whitehall (21-5).

Elsewhere, Hanwood saw off Highley 8-4 (228-195) in a match where there were no single-figure winners. Glyn Wellings’ 21-11 was the best card for Hanwood, wile Frank Leek (21-12) led the way for Highley.