Summer bowls club proves to be popular with the kids

More than 20 youngsters were heading back to academic studies at school this week after taking part in the club at Bridgnorth Bowling Club.

“We had 20 plus signed up and not less than 16 at any session,” said a happy Bridgnorth spokesperson. “The youngsters were great and after five weeks we finished with a series of mini tournaments – organised chaos!

“A big thank-you goes to the coaches who ran the sessions – Pauline Wilson, Val Johns, Brenda Slingo, Will Hare, Janet Clarke, Roger Haynes and Chris Emsley – we really appreciate them giving up their time. These initiatives need club support and club members as well as club president Tony Gregory all played their part.

“We were really impressed with the youngsters who worked really well throughout the summer – well done everyone!”

Head of Shropshire coaches, Pauline Wilson, is among many who have been encouraging clubs in the county to try such promotions in a bid to grow their membership numbers and secure the futures of their clubs.

The curtain comes down tonight on fixtures in the top flight of Shropshire’s oldest bowling league.

Chirk AAA’s A team will retain the Oswestry first division championship whatever happens in their home fixture against the side they have replaced as top dogs, Llangollen A.

A record of 20 wins from21 games going into tonight puts Chirk in an unassailable position while Criftins A should get the points they need away to struggling Ye Olde Crofte to finish top of Division Two.

The league’s veterans season comes to a climax on Friday (SEP 6) when it is knockout finals time at Corwen BC from 1pm.

Llangynog A aim to complete a league and cup double by winning the Peter Kendall Shield final against Oswestry Church A while division two rivals Johnstown and Esclusham do battle for the Gwynfor Hughes Cup.