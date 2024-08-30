Bayley at the double with county joy to end season

Stuart Rutter teamed up with Peter Grimston of Premier League rivals St Georges to win the County Doubles at Old Shrewsbury, the last Shropshire association competition of the season.

And Scott Harries has now won the Shropshire Ladies-run County Mixed Doubles with his former Bylet team-mate Cheryl Caswell on the bottom green at the Bayley on Sunday.

Spring Waterloo and Shropshire Ladies Merit winner Caswell said: “Delighted to win the County Mixed doubles for the second time with Scott.

“We don’t get to play in doubles very often these days and on Sunday I remembered why – but grateful we still make the odd outing together.

“Think we will go back to being retired for another couple of years though at least to get over it!”

Brother and sister, Rhys and Cerys Marshall, are already a big force on the Shropshire doubles scene – despite their tender years.

Rhys (Castlefields) and Cerys, who bowls for Prince of Wales Hotel, reinforced the fact by keeping a firm grip on the Tanners Shropshire League’s Frank and Mabel Edwards Mixed Doubles trophy.

They retained the title by beating Unison husband and wife, Kevin and Angie Griffiths, in Sunday’s final at Old Shrewsbury.

“Rhys and Cerys played exceptionally well on a three-quarter mark, round peg, to take an early big lead against Kevin and Angie and win 21-2, retaining the trophy for the second year,” said organiser Richard Jones. “Two excellent semi-finals saw Rhys and Cerys win 21-16 against Alex Evans (Crescent) and Jane Archer (Bayston Hill) and Kevin and Angie win 21-19 against Steve Duckett (Castlefields) and Jenna Parsons (Prince Hotel).

“Very windy conditions did not deter the 16 mixed pairs who entered and thanks go to Dan Morris from DJM Plumbing and Heating Services for sponsoring the competition.”

Rhys won the Shropshire 18-23 Merit last month while Cerys has enjoyed another sound season on the under-18 and will have high hopes of winning the league’s Harold Kaye Junior Singles on Saturday back at Old Shrewsbury Bowling Club.

Start time is 6pm, entry is free and names will be taken on the day.

The legend of Shropshire Ladies bowls has received another honour.

Mabel Finnigan was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the sport in King Charles’s first New Year Honours in January at the age of 88.

And now the proud Salopian from Madeley in Telford has received a surprise presentation from the sport’s governing body, the British Crown Green Bowling Association.

She was presented with a commemorative vase to celebrate the awarding of the BEM by British Ladies president Sue Todd at Hanwood, before the home leg of Shropshire’s county championship semi-final victory over Burton.

Todd travelled all the way from Cumbria to make the special presentation and there were tears of joy all around the green at the village club near Shrewsbury.

“The BCGBA would like to formally congratulate Mabel Finnigan on receiving her British Empire Medal for services to our sport - it's an honour that is very well deserved,” said a British association spokesperson.

As well as being a good bowler, Finnigan was the founder and sole secretary of the Telford Ladies Afternoon League for 30 years, treasurer of the Shrewsbury Ladies League for 27 years and county team captain and official of the Shropshire Ladies association, including the figurehead role of president.