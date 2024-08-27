Shropshire clubs into the last eight of the Super Cup

Premier League title-chasers Castlefields and past finalists Wrockwardine Wood have made the last eight of the four home-four away 31-up knockout to be just one win away from making the finals day.

Fields beat county rivals St Georges by 46 shots overall, winning the leg in Telford by four chalks, while the Wrockites had a big home win in beating Atherstone Cons by 37 that featured Jamie King’s 31-7 card.

Hanwood bowed out by 54 at the hands of Willenhall Nordley but Shropshire senior team star Martin Lloyd is going strong with Crewe Post Office as they saw off the mighty Lloyds Hotel.

It wasn’t a good day for North Shropshire bowlers at the British Parks Senior Merit finals.

Only North Shropshire Merit winner Robin Bennett and 2021 County Merit champion Jack Hewitt (Malpas Sports) of the seven qualifiers made any real impact at Hollinshead Park in Sheffield.

Both reached the last 16 on Sunday before Hewitt lost 21-13 to Yorkshire star Gareth Coates and Bennett (Hanmer) bowed out 21-11 against Mark Regan, who went on to lose to Joe Cranston in an all-Yorkshire final.

The disappointing day came just a week after North Shropshire’s agonising five-chalk defeat against reigning champions South Yorkshire in the semi-finals of this season’s senior county championship.