Jubilee Doubles glory for Woore and Wem Albion

Title-chasing Woore duly delivered a third successive triumph in the Whitchurch Bowling’s League’s Jubilee Doubles, leaving Wem Albion to make the headlines on finals night.

Published

The Albion’s fourth division side made the most of 44-shot handicap advantage to beat top-flight Hodnet A and land the Jubilee Doubles Consolation trophy on Saturday.

Playing on the smaller green at Bridgewater, Wem only won one of the five doubles games – Mike Hadlington and Andrew Palin 21-15 – but won by seven chalks in the final reckoning. A delighted Hadlington declared: “A big thank you to Jack Hazeldine (organiser) and all the comps people and to Bridgewater for their hospitality – a great night, well organised.”

Premier League hopefuls Woore won all five games with Martin Lloyd and Steve Rogers best with a 21-5 card as they overcame Malpas Farmers’ 20-shot advantage to win by 37.

n Gareth Davies and Tim Boniface won the Bishop’s Castle Doubles on Sunday by beating Tony Sherratt and Rich Leah 21-14 to share a £100 top prize.

