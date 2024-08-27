Jubilee Doubles glory for Woore and Wem Albion

The Albion’s fourth division side made the most of 44-shot handicap advantage to beat top-flight Hodnet A and land the Jubilee Doubles Consolation trophy on Saturday.

Playing on the smaller green at Bridgewater, Wem only won one of the five doubles games – Mike Hadlington and Andrew Palin 21-15 – but won by seven chalks in the final reckoning. A delighted Hadlington declared: “A big thank you to Jack Hazeldine (organiser) and all the comps people and to Bridgewater for their hospitality – a great night, well organised.”

Premier League hopefuls Woore won all five games with Martin Lloyd and Steve Rogers best with a 21-5 card as they overcame Malpas Farmers’ 20-shot advantage to win by 37.

n Gareth Davies and Tim Boniface won the Bishop’s Castle Doubles on Sunday by beating Tony Sherratt and Rich Leah 21-14 to share a £100 top prize.