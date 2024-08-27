Gap down to a point at the top of the Premier League

The leading duo were both victorious again on Friday night, but Castlefields’ whitewash of Adderley saw them reel in table-topping Bayley by another point.

Wayne Rogers (21-7), Rich Goddard (21-7), Adam Jones (21-9) and Glyn Herbert (21-9) led the way for Castlefields in their 12-0 (252-143) triumph over Adderley.

Russell Pugh, Michael Beer, Hayden Lewis, Ashley Wellings, Gary Neal, Tom Palmer, Callum Wraight and Andrew Judson were also victorious for Castlefields.

Sir John Bayley were 9-3 (235-159) victors at rock-bottom Horsehay, who are now 19 points adrift at the foot of the table.

Scott Harries (21-5), Owen Evans (21-6) and Scott Simpson (21-7) were single-figure winners for the Bayley boys.

Tom Roden, Kane Beaman, Dan Taylor, Alex Jones, David Lloyd and Ayden Smith also won, while John Roberts Jnr, Phil Wain and Steve Reeves replied for Horsehay.

Ifton are up to third after overcoming Meole Brace 8-4 (230-179) – led by Owen Jackson (21-5), Ian Jones (21-8) and Nicky Jones (21-8).

Leighton Roberts, Geraint Williams, Oliver Jones, Martin Jones and Dave Jones won as well, while Tracy Bound, Nick Davies, Will Childs and Doug Edwards picked up points for Meole Brace.

Wrockwardine Wood slipped down to fourth after falling to an 8-4 (223-208) loss at Highley, despite the best efforts of Jamie King (21-8), Scott Moseley, Sam Millward and Josh Cotton.

Phil Chester (21-7) led Highley’s victory charge, supported by three 21-20 wins from Frank Leek, Kris Johnson and Stuart Gittings.

Dave Scriven, Danny Statham and Jamie Taylor were also on the mark for Highley, who are eighth in the table.

Sixth-placed Hanwood defeated fifth-placed St Georges 8-4 (223-173), with Shaun Bould (21-6), Richard Lawson (21-7) and Wayne Phillips (21-7) doing most of the damage.

Mark Shore, Dave Payne, Darren Wellings, Glyn Wellings and Jon Mansell were the other winners for Hanwood, while Peter Farmer (21-9), Martin Gaut (21-9), Sonya Lucas and Ian Gaut replied for St Georges.

Elsewhere, Hanmer overcame Burway 7-5 (233-202) thanks to single-figure wins from Lee Peate (21-8) and Dave Ellison (21-9).

Mike Gilpin, Joey Williams, Matthew Beeston, Dave Gourlay and Anthony Harper also won for Hanmer, while Kiah Roberts (21-9), Jesse James, Benjani Austin, Richard Lane and Dave Wilding got the points for Burway.

And the closest match of the week saw Wem USC take four bonus points for winning the aggregate 233-212 at Bylet – despite splitting the 12 games evenly between the sides. Wem’s Mike Dulson (21-9) was the only single-figure winner, while Joe Dicken (21-11) got Bylet’s best result.