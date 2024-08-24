Callum Wraight closing in on seasonal record after his 19th title of year

Callum Wraight moved closer to his incredible personal record of 26 for a season by winning the Pudsey Classic on Sunday, the day after he’d reached the semi-finals of the £5,200 Brighouse Classic just down the road in Yorkshire.

And what made his second triumph at Pudsey all the more sweeter was that he beat a string of big names on the day, including his arch Midlands rival Greg Smith 21-11 in a one-sided final.

The £1,000 reward, plus £340 for reaching the last four at Brighouse, means Castlefields king Wraight will be the one to avoid in the finals of the Wharton Cons Open in Northwich tomorrow afternoon.

“It was such an honour to win a comp of the magnitude of Pudsey for a second time (first in 2011) and by winning with such a tough draw was even more satisfying,” said the 37-year-old.

“I felt I played really well all day with my new yellow bowls after making great starts in both my first games against Darren Plenderleith and Ian Booth, cruising to comfortable 13 and 10 wins.

“However, the quarter-final with Simon Coupe was in most people’s opinion the best game of the day, being nip and tuck for most of it.

“But at 20-17 down and facing a three-inch bowl full corners I was probably dead and buried, but my striking helped me out and from there I was unbelievably able to run out.

“My semi with young Jordon Baddeley was a great tussle but a few crucial ends at the finish got me over the line.

“I was extremely fired up for the final, not just to make a statement but to prove a point in what was a great atmosphere.

“It was my day as I carried on the form I had shown throughout the day and completely blew him away – and I cannot explain just how satisfying that was.”

Victory helped eased the pain of losing to Wrockwardine Wood man Smith in the final of the Elland Classic and, with big comps to come, who would bet against Wraight setting a new personal landmark.