Wrockwardine Wood’s wonder women do it again in the County Cup

Seven winners out of eight games gave them a 73 shot winning margin against Broseley when the two sides battled it out for the Eric James Salver on the bottom green at Sir John Bayley.

Judy Brown’s 21-8 card was Broseley’s sole success as Natalia Moseley and Helen Clee both won 21-6 early for the Wrockites on Saturday night, before last pair Ellie Wall (21-7) and Sarah Weaver (21-8) rammed home the advantage.

A good number of the Wood bowlers will now look to carry that form into the County Mixed Doubles on the same Bayley green this coming Sunday (10am start).

He’s won veterans bowls titles aplenty, but Alan Boulton has managed to notch another first.

He won an all-Adderley final against Barry Hughes to win the John Barber Cup again, but for the first time since the over-60s competition has been run by the two-year-old North Shropshire association.

And organiser Jack Hazeldine was full of praise for the way the 2014 and 2018 County Veterans Merit winner played in taking this title at Audlem.

“Alan had played well all day and was pushed at times to put it up a gear,” he said.

“His quarter final was a real tussle with Della Jones (Malpas Farmers) before he endured a long semi-final, only edging another team mate Derek Cox 21-20.

“Alan played well in the final and it was only at the end of the game that he really had pulled away to win 21-17 for a very well deserved victory. “

Hughes beat defending champion Elaine Jones (Hadnall) 21-17 in his semi-final as 21 bowlers took part.

Lee Wilding returned to his roots to banish the memory of his near-miss in the Ludlow League Merit.

The Burway bowler finally got his hands on the trophy when the 2024 competition was held at his former club, Craven Arms, on Sunday.

Wilding defeated clubmate Paul Williams 21-17 in the final to deny the former Castlefields man a title treble after the left hander had won the Shropshire and Ludlow veterans singles.

An ecstatic Wilding said: “I am absolutely buzzing to win this trophy for the first time. I played well 12 months ago to finish runner-up (to Ben Allen) and knew I had to play well to go one better this time.

“It’s been a long day with my first game being a preliminary tie, but I’m happy with how consistent I’ve been throughout the day.

“Well played Paul as it was a great final to play in and I think the years of practice I had of playing the green in my youth definitely helped me in the final.”

Reigning champion Allen was a late withdrawal but 37 took part in the Hendra Healthcare-backed KO and the quality on show was highlighted by a number of Premier league bowlers failing to make it past the first round.

Wilding beat Dave Wilding 21-10 in the semi-finals as Williams saw off past County Merit winner Kiah Roberts 21-17 as four Burway men contested them, three having played at Craven Arms previously.

Williams appeared to have one hand on the trophy a he went 17-12 up in the final before Wilding found a nice little mark over the crown which Williams could not adapt to and scored nine uninterrupted shots to claim the crown.

Quarter-finals: L Wilding 21 Graham Lane 13; D Wilding 21 Pete Griffiths 18; Roberts 21 Terry Lucas 9; P Williams 21 Sarah Desborough 19.