Unbeaten tour for Lilleshall bowlers

The happy party of bowlers from Lilleshall, joined by members of the St Michael’s club in Shrewsbury and Guilsfield, spent four nights away in Somerset, taking in five matches and winning them all by a total of 149 shots.

Spokesman Quentin Smith said: “Lilleshall managed to win all five games, though the last, at Chew Stoke, was by just four shots. And this was a relief to me as I trailed the jack with my last bowl of the final end, resulting in a single shot when my rink had been holding five!”

Annual Lilleshall club tours were run between 1997 and 2008, but it wasn’t until last year that vice-captain Bill Greenway organised a relaunch tour to the Isle of Wight.

“Buoyed by that success, Bill was persuaded to arrange a tour for 2024,” added Smith. “We were transported in comfort by Bakers Dolphin Coaches and enjoyed comfortable rooms and great food at the Grand Atlantic Hotel in Weston-Super-Mare.”

Results beat Portishead RBL 97-80; beat Congresbury 103-87; beat Burnham-on-Sea 150-94; beat Nailsea 99-43; beat Chew Stoke 103-99.