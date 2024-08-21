Millman makes GB semi-finals

They took the Sinclair 16-year-old, the youngest winner of the Mid Shropshire League’s Under-25 singles crown in May, through to the semi-finals on Saturday at Mosborough Miners Welfare BC.

Millman won 21-14, 21-15 and 21-14 to make the last four at the Sheffioeild venue, only to then bow out 21-9 against Jacob Hatfield-Goodall of Yorkshire, who lost to Ronan Allen (North Midlands) in the final.

Shropshire under-18 champion Wayd Pawlowksi (Wem USC) lost 21-8 in round one to semi-finalist Jess Lacey of Wales and was able to head home early for his 18th birthday party that evening