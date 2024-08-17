Wrockwardine and Woore eye more success

Whitchurch League leaders Woore have their sights set on a third successive Jubilee Doubles triumph while the Wrockites of Telford have been simply unbeatable in the County Women’s Cup.

Village club Woore, already planning an assault on the Premier play-offs, have a 20-shot handicap to overcome as they take on second division Malpas Farmers in their final on the big green at Bridgewater (7pm).

But with a trio of County Merit winners in their line-up – Derek Wright, Andy Moss and Martin Lloyd – they are red hot favourites on an evening which sees Hodnet and fourth division Wem Albion (+44) go head-to-head in the five-doubles consolation final on the smaller green.

Wrockwardine Wood saw off their arch rivals for the Shrewsbury Ladies League championship, Allscott Heath, in the semi-finals of the County Women’s Cup to clinch tonight’s final shot at Broseley on Sir John Bayley No.1 (7pm).

And Wood, with their a powerful starting eight that includes Isle of Man June Festival winner Natalia Moseley, will be short odds too to retain the cup.

Tonight’s pairings – Broseley v Wrock Wood: Pauline Wilson v Sally King, Chris Rossiter v Natalia Moseley, Judy Brown v Chelsea Gregory, Sybil Rhodes v Helen Clee, Janet Jackson v Louise Cotton, Sheila Hall v Barbara Hughes, Rena Wildblood v Ellie Wall, Lesley Winwood v Sarah Weaver.