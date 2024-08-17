Shropshire aiming to live up to their favourites tag

A clash against Burton, with 12-a-side legs at Hanwood and Belvedere BC in Burton (2pm starts), represents a great chance for the county’s top lady bowlers to take the next step in their bid to retain the title.

Tomorrow’s opponents, having won the British crown in 2001, have not made the knockout stages for at least a decade – but there’s been gradual improvement since the Covid interruption.

Like Shropshire, Burton raced through their qualifying group earlier this season with three straight wins over North Midlands, South Yorkshire and Wales.

And that’s why the players, selectors and officials are taking nothing for granted – with Shropshire Ladies president Pauline Wilson again appealing to bowls followers to turn up in big numbers to cheer the county on.

“Tomorrow sees Shropshire Ladies continue their quest to retain the British senior county championship trophy with a semi-final game against Burton,” she said.

“As usual it will make a big difference to hear cheering voices around the green and any support will be crucial to helping us get into the final.

“We’ve got two great teams (at home and away) and we have every chance of getting to the final – so please come out and support.”

There’s just one change to the 24 that started in Shropshire’s last group game against Dudley with the vastly experienced Jane Archer coming in at home in and Molly Sullivan standing down.

Hanwood is where Dudley were beaten by an incredible 134 shots last month and, with a dry forecast, Burton can expect a difficult afternoon there.

Two £1,000 first prizes in the space of 24 hours in Yorkshire is the goal for Shropshire bowls king Callum Wraight this weekend.

The Castlefields legend was heading north today for a 4.30pm start in the £5,200 Brighouse Classic finals, his fist appointment in a 16-strong field being against Michael McDonnell (Manchester).

Former British No.1 Graeme Wilson and Wayne Ditchfield have also qualified for the climax of the Champion of Champions qualifier, but 37-year-old Wraight booked his Champions ticket early by winning the Meole Open again.

With that pressure off, Wraight travels 13 miles to tackle tomorrow’s Pudsey Classic final 32 from 12 noon, opening with a tie against North Mids star Darren Plenderleith.

Former Shropshire star Ian Booth is in a star-studded field along with the likes of Wraight’s huge rivals Simon Coupe and Greg Smith.